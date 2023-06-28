Talks continue in Spearfish for flood relief plan

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Talks continue in Spearfish as the city and the Red Cross try to work out a plan to help those affected by the Friday night flood.

It’s been about five days since flooding in Spearfish drastically impacted the lives of various community residents, and the city is working with various organizations around the area to try and figure out a plan to address the damage.

“First of all, we’re obviously trying to do the best we can for people that are going to potentially be displaced from their homes or apartments. We’re trying to address that situation as rapidly as possible, looking for alternative sites,” said City of Rapid City mayor John Senden.

The Red Cross is working with the city to find these alternative sites faster.

“We’re also making plans to see if we’re going to shelter people, where we’re going to shelter those people, and then how we’re going to meet all of their basic needs that you would find for anybody living in a house,” explained American Red Cross executive director Richard Smith. “That means getting in, having people here, making that evaluation, making those determinations, meeting with them, and then moving forward.”

The city is also trying to figure out what is going to happen to the units affected by the water.

“So that’s going to take some time, and we’re trying to obviously gather funds and figure out avenues of paying for those costs to redo those properties,” said Senden.

The Red Cross is also making assessments of the damage in order to make sure the victims’ future housing needs are met.

“Looking at what’s taking place and talking to the people, I’m trying to assess what the need is in that apartment. Is that going to be a place where people can go back to, or are those people not going to be able to go back into that home,” explained Smith.

According to American Red Cross, estimates indicate that about 57 units were affected by the flood.

