Senator Mike Rounds secures funding for B-21 Bomber Unit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The people of Ellsworth Air Force Base have been preparing for the arrival of a new B-21 Bomber Unit for more than a year.

U.S. Senator Mike Rounds helped to secure additional funding for the unit through the National Defense Authorization Act, which passed in the Senate’s Armed Services Committee.

The money will go to funding the hangar that houses the B-21′s, a weapons facility related to the planes, and a fuel maintenance system required for the planes’ operation.

A total of $395 million will be allocated specifically for the construction of the base improvements.

Though the exact date the bombers will arrive is still unknown, they are expected in the next few years.

