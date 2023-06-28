The SD Shooting Sports Complex approved for redesign

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After more than two years of planning, the proposed shooting range complex in Meade County hit a bull’s eye. During Tuesday’s commissioner’s meeting, Game, Fish, and Parks presented a new design and changes specifically targeting the North End of the South Dakota Shooting Sports Complex.

“30,000 residents in Meade County. So I think a lot of them are gonna be favorable financially, you know, in terms of tax dollars, or, you know, I don’t see a huge benefit. But I think that probably the majority of our residents would favor having that class shooting range,” said Meade County Commissioner Chairman Ted Seaman

Now that Game Fish And Parks has made changes that would comply with the Meade County Ordinance 56, which regulates the location and construction of a sports shooting range. The county says it can move forward. But there’s a group of ranchers who opposed the approval.

Meade County Commissioners meeting
Meade County Commissioners meeting(KOTA/KEVN)

“Not so worried about the gun sounds for my cattle, It’s just more of the people in my neighborhood that are close enough that they got to listen to that. 175 shooting bays, I mean, that can just be a constant annoyance that a guy on Sunday morning can be a little sick of,” said Rancher Matthew Kammerer.

According to Game, Fish, and Parks Secretary Kevin Robling, During the two-year process, they engaged with the residents by having public meetings and addressing their concerns to find solutions to the issues.

“Issues with noise, issues with safety, issues with roads, and those sorts of things you heard about today. We’re gonna continue doing that. We’re going to prove to be good neighbors. We’re committed to that. We’re excited to continue working with these folks. And yes, it’s a partnership,” said Game, Fish, and Parks Secretary Kevin Robling

The groundbreaking for the construction of the Shooting range complex is set for the fall of 2023.

