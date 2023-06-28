New South Dakota laws go into effect July 1

Noem signed 211 bills during legislation session
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.
Capitol building in Pierre, South Dakota.(Dakota News Now)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 211 bills signed by Governor Kristi Noem during the 2023 legislative session will go into effect on July 1.

Five of those Bills are mentioned below:

House Bill 1137 will implement what Noem calls a “tax holiday.” The sales tax rate will be lowered to 4.2 percent from 4.5 percent for the next four years.

House Bill 1220 dictates that women who receive an unlawful abortion in South Dakota cannot be held criminally liable, and only medical providers who perform the abortion will be responsible.

House Bill 1080 prohibits several forms of gender-affirming care for transgender minors, including the use of puberty blockers, the prescription of cross-sex hormones, and various surgeries.

Governor Noem also signed House Bill 1016, which will allocate $60 million to a new Rapid City-based women’s prison.

Senate Bill 160 establishes post-election audits within 15 days following the completion of a general or primary election.

