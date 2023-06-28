More storms expected to end the week

By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds will stick around through the night. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible, too. Temperatures will drop into the 50s for much of the area.

More storms are expected Thursday with some storms becoming strong to severe. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threat. The best chance to see severe weather will be in southwest South Dakota and eastern Wyoming. Highs will be in the 70s for many with 80s on the plains.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area on Friday, too. Temperatures will be in the 70s for many. The severe threat to end the week is pretty low as of now.

Much warmer air returns this weekend with highs in the 80s for many. Some spots could flirt with 90°! We’re expecting plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday.

Warm air hangs on for Monday with highs in the 80s once again, but temperatures will fall back into the 70s Tuesday and for the rest of next week. Isolated storms will be possible for much of next week, too.

