Jaywalking could cost you

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), during the first six months of 2022 a total of 3,434 pedestrians were killed on U.S. roadways.

Some of these types of accidents occur when people cross the road unsafely or don’t use a crosswalk.

Not using a crosswalk can be unsafe because drivers may not see pedestrians, which could cause a driver to hit someone.

However, the person not using the crosswalk could be at fault.

“What we have is disorderly conduct because part of that statute is impeding traffic. So, if somebody is not using the crosswalk and they go out and stop traffic, or they’re impleading the flow of traffic, they can get a citation or arrested for disorderly conduct,” said Sgt. James Ingalls, RCPD.

According to AAA, a car going at least 23 miles per hour has a 10 percent chance of killing a pedestrian.

