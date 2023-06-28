Grilling with Eric - Citrus Carne Asada

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Carne Asada means “grilled steak.” And most often, it’s made with flank steak. This recipe uses sirloin, and a not-so-common marinade - lots of citrus! Quite the flavors!

Place 1 pound of top sirloin steak in a glass dish. Rub 2 tablespoons oil on each side of steak. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon oregano and salt and pepper. Add 1/4 cup orange juice and1 tablespoon each of lime juice (fresh) and apple cider vinegar. Cover and refrigerate overnight, turning occasionally.

Bring meat to room temperatures. Drain meat. Place on grill and top with 1/2″ thick orange slices. Grill 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Return orange slices to steak after each turn. Cook until medium rare.

Thanks Margie Martinez from Nisland for this recipe.

