Firework safety should be a top priority for everyone this Independence Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fountains, Roman candles, and smoke bombs.

As of today, these, along with many other fireworks, can legally be set off in permitted areas, but there are some rules to stay safe while celebrating.

From June 27 to July 9, novelty fireworks such as snaps or pull-a-parts are allowed within Rapid City’s limits. One mile outside city limits, however, larger fireworks are permitted in some areas of Pennington County, but only when the fire index conditions don’t reach the extreme level, according to Pennington County’s laws and ordinances.

“Now obviously fireworks are illegal in Rapid City and within a mile of Rapid City besides the novelty fireworks, but another thing I think is important for people to realize is even though we’ve had quite a bit of moisture, people think it’s okay to set off fireworks. They’re like ‘Oh it’s okay we’ve had rain, so there’s no risk of fire.’ Well, that’s not true. Even though we’ve had rain it doesn’t matter, fires can still start quickly and they can spread quickly so people need to keep that in mind when they are using fireworks,” said Tessa Jaeger, public information officer for the Rapid City Fire Department.

Illegal use of fireworks within Rapid City limits is punishable by a fine of up to 500 dollars, and a possible 30 days jail sentence.

“One of the reasons that the city ordinance exists, and that we prohibit fireworks in the city, is that we are a very highly populated area. We have residents with pets who may not appreciate fireworks like other people. We’re also a very military-friendly city, and so with that veteran population, you have some people who might be more sensitive to explosions and the sound of fireworks as far as PTSD goes. I would just plead for a basic level of consideration for your fellow residents,” said Brendyn Medina, public information officer for the Rapid City Police Department.

Jaeger says people should use safety precautions when handling fireworks, and if someone is injured, call 911 immediately.

