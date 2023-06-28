Coffee with a cop involves the community with policing efforts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every month the Rapid City Police Department hosts “Coffee With a Cop” to discuss any problems in the community. Tuesday they met with stores at Main Street Square to talk about a few issues affecting the community.

The main focus of the meeting centered around addressing the needs of homeless people in the city and how police should be involved when problems with homeless people arise.

Aside from issues with the homeless population, Lt. Jeff McCoy with Rapid City Police Department says they have seen some success in recruiting new officers.

”We believe our retention package that recently went through city council is making an impact thus far we have only lost two officers one went to another law enforcement agency and the other was not able to pass our program,” said McCoy.

McCoy compared the two officers lost in training to the number before the retention program, which was eight. RCPD hosts these events every month with the goal of encouraging community engagement.

