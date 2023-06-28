Canyon Lake neighborhood will soon see updates

The updates are expected to start next year, and continue until 2026.
The updates are expected to start next year, and continue until 2026.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to Rapid City’s director of public works the Canyon Lake district has “utility deficiencies.”

The city has already started working near Jackson Boulevard., Canyon Lake Drive., and 32nd Street.

Once the initial planning was finished, the city found an additional seven streets to repair.

The project was approved for repairs and is expected to start in 2024 and end in 2026.

“It will be street surfacing and then underground utilities, so at the end of the day the street configuration is going to look similar to what it is today. However, it will be nice, new, and shiny,” said Dale Tech, public works director, Rapid City.

The original budget was for more than $500,000. After the evaluation, it was concluded that the final design phase will cost more than $950,000.

The funding will come from three different sources, water fund, wastewater fund, and the street fund.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pactola drowning victim identified
A man's body was recovered Saturday night from Pactola Reservoir.
Drowning victim’s body recovered from Pactola Reservoir
Fireworks and events guide to the Black Hills
Fatal crash in Brown County
Residents' belongings that were damaged because of flood
Flooding hits Black Hills, forcing tenants to leave homes

Latest News

The SD Shooting Sports Complex approved for redesign
First-degree manslaughter plea could have man spend life in prison
Aggravated assault conviction puts man in prison without parole
Smoke Bomb, Rapid City, SD
Firework safety should be a top priority for everyone this Independence Day
Attorney general office investigates child homicides in South Dakota.
Five child homicide cases currently under investigation, according to Jackley