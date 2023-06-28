Another round of strong to severe storms are likely Wednesday

(KEVN)
By David Stradling
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are partly cloudy overnight with low temperatures in the 50s for much of the area.

Mostly sunny skies start us off Wednesday before clouds develop through the afternoon, bringing another round of strong to severe thunderstorms to the area. Hail and wind will be the primary threats with these storms. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s across the area.

More showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday and Friday, but the severe threat is much lower. Temperatures will be in the 70s as we end the week.

Warmer air arrives this weekend as highs will be in the 80s for many. Plenty of sunshine is expected as well. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Monday and on the Fourth of July. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s for many.

