Amtrak train with 190 passengers derails after colliding with vehicle in Southern California

An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in...
An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in Southern California, and only minor injuries were reported, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — An Amtrak train carrying 190 passengers derailed Wednesday after striking a truck on tracks in Southern California, and only minor injuries were reported, authorities said.

Three of the train’s seven cars went off the tracks following the collision in Moorpark, said Ventura County Fire Department Captain Brian McGrath.

The number of people hurt wasn’t immediately known, but all the injuries were characterized as minor, McGrath said.

Parts of the demolished truck were still on the tracks, while other sections lay near the derailed train cars. The truck’s driver had only minor injuries and it appears he got out before the collision, McGrath said.

The derailed train cars remained upright on a section of track adjacent to an orchard and bare sections of land.

Most of the passengers were able to exit the train on their own or with the help of first responders, who were called around 11:20 a.m., McGrath said. A few people were transported to hospitals for evaluation, but he didn’t know how many.

TV news helicopters showed numerous people, many carrying luggage, milling about in a field as firefighters worked the scene.

Crews were able to quickly douse a small fire, McGrath said.

Amtrak spokesperson Olivia Irvin said she was gathering information.

Moorpark is a city of about 35,000 people 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miranda O'Bryan 76th Miss South Dakota.
Road to Miss America began 6 years ago for Miss South Dakota
Pactola drowning victim identified
Fireworks and events guide to the Black Hills
The effects of the Friday night flood in Spearfish are still being felt throughout the 1215 Oak...
Spearfish senior residents struggle after devastating flooding damage
Aggravated assault conviction puts man in prison without parole

Latest News

Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the...
Debris from implosion of Titanic-bound submersible is returned to land
A Delta flight was forced to make an emergency landing at a Charlotte airport without its nose...
Passenger shares video after Delta flight's emergency landing without nose gear
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New...
Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’
Air travel misery could last into the July 4 holiday as thousands of U.S. flyers cope with...
Staffing and storms: Air travel misery ahead of July 4
Fraudsters exploit online underground markets to sell illicit items
Fraudsters exploit online underground markets to sell illicit items