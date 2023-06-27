Travel down the rabbit hole at “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A white rabbit once said, “I’m late, I’m late for a very important date”, but don’t worry you’re right on time for Flutter Productions’ kick-off of their 25th performance, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

This retelling of the classic story will include dancing, puppetry, and American Sign Language.

The performance features 11 different set locations to draw audience members into Alice’s adventures.

While the actors are rehearsing, volunteers are backstage putting the finishing touches on more than 100 costumes, set pieces, and props.

”All of the props, and set pieces, and many of the costumes inside of Wonderland are completely covered in book pages. So, not only did we have to construct everything, we then had to take the time to cover it all in various iterations of shredded or fringed or cut book pages,” said Heather Pickering, artistic director for Flutter Productions.

The curtain rises on Flutter Productions Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland at 7:30 p.m. June 29 - July 1 and July 2 at 2:30 p.m. Shows are at the Rapid City Performing Arts Center.

