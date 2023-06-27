Summer safety tips with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s that time of year when we love to spend time outdoors in the beautiful Black Hills and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office wants you to plan ahead and take precautions when navigating the trails and lakes this summer.

Patrol Lieutenant Casey Kenrick tells us about what you need to know about the seasonal patrols this summer, “We do boat patrol at Sheridan Lake and Pactola Reservoir throughout the summer until Labor Day. We also patrol our trails in our UTV. You’ll see our deputies on the lakes and out on the trail system, looking for people who need help, trying to educate the public on the safety laws, and making sure people are obeying them.”

Kenrick does say while you are exploring the Black Hills and the beautiful lakes you still have to take precautions to keep you and your family safe, “Tragically, we’ve seen a number of accidents and even deaths and drownings on our lakes. So we want to remind people, not to drink and boat. Safety gear, a life vest or flotation device for each person. Preferably every person is wearing their life vest but really important for children. On our trails, there is the licensing issue, ATVs and UTVs, where they can be legally driven. Again proper safety gear, helmet, eye protection, speed limits, safe driving. We want people to enjoy the beautiful Black Hills safely.”

Kenrick encourages the public to get out and about and enjoy the area but do it responsibly and urges everyone to be familiar with the risks associated with their next adventure, “Again, it’s about preventing tragedy. Underage drinking is a big problem, alcohol and the water combine for a real threat of drowning. Unsafe behavior like drinking and boating recklessly operating jet skis, you need to boat defensively and make sure you are always wearing a life vest. There are a lot of kayakers on our lakes, they too, need a life vest per person, and again, you really should be wearing that gear. If you tip over, you may not be able to find that life vest. Look for our deputies from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. We’re here to help, to educate, enforce, and keep everyone safe. Be sure to wave and say hi!”

