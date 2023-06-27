Spearfish senior residents struggle after devastating flooding damage

Flood aftermath leaves Spearfish residents uncertain
The effects of the Friday night flood in Spearfish are still being felt throughout the 1215 Oak apartment complex, leaving the residents with more questions than answers.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Some Spearfish residents still feel the effects of the flooding that occurred Friday night; some were left with more questions than answers.

The flood, which started around 10 p.m. Friday night, began knocking AC units into the apartments of several of the residents at the 1215 Oak apartment complex in Spearfish. The reported damage from some of the tenants was so bad that some had to call for help after they found themselves stuck in their apartments.

“I was very frightened I was going to get drowned, and if it wasn’t for the people upstairs, I probably would’ve drowned,” recalled 1215 Oak resident Diannia Zimmerman. “I didn’t know what was going to happen.”

“Scared, insanity, I have a dog; we were immersed in water. Diannia was across the hall; she was freaking out. We had to get a couple of people out on walkers, and it was just a harrowing experience,” recalled 1215 Oak resident Bert Leiterman.

The flooding of the apartments left several questions on the minds of the tenants.

“The housing situation is up in the air, and actually, we don’t really know what’s happening yet,” said 1215 Oak resident Joe Saracco.

For Evergreen Management Service, the silence that, according to some of the tenants, started on Friday night has been a mix of making sure that help can be provided to the tenants and making sure the USDA approves the help Evergreen applies for.

“It’s a lot of logistics right now of going on through to make sure that every T is crossed and every I is dotted, and unfortunately, this isn’t just something that’s an overnight fix or an immediate fix. This is something that takes time; even when we called the Red Cross Friday night, they said they couldn’t be here until Monday morning,” explained Evergreen Management Service CEO Shawn Dimond.

As those meetings continue throughout the week, Evergreen Management plans to talk with the tenants affected by the flood on Tuesday, with the focus of the meeting being the next steps for the complex and the tenants.

“Now what we’ve set up is we’re going to just walk around in the morning with the team and Red Cross since they are here, visit tenants again whether they are here or visit the units specifically. We’ve already made phone calls to them to tell them what’s going on,” explained Dimond.

As for the 1215 Oak building timeline, it seems like a complete reconstruction of the apartments affected could be in the works.

“Truthfully, it’s an unknown; we know there’s extensive damage, which is going to require a demolition team to come in and do a demolition. Then, after that demolition is done, it is going to be the rebuilding phase. Unfortunately, I don’t think we’re talking about weeks; I don’t think we’re talking about months,” expressed Dimond. “As soon as those units are rentable, the first people we’ll reach out to are those tenants that were displaced; if they were displaced, they will have first priority in coming back to the original unit that they were in.”

In the meantime, tenants continue to struggle to get help either moving or finding a new location due to the apartments being affordable individual living housing. Meaning that because of the contract they signed, most of the workload regarding the tenant’s personal stuff falls on them, according to Evergreen Management Service.

“It’s just we’re all on our own and it’s just a mess,” expressed 1215 Oak resident Penny Trevena.

The Red Cross is scheduled to set up its operation to help residents navigate through resources during the hard time starting Thursday, but with the upcoming Fourth of July weekend and week, getting those tenants help could take even longer.

