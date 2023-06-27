Sobriety checkpoints planned for counties across South Dakota

(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln and Minnehaha counties are among the locations where the South Dakota Department of Public Safety will have sobriety checkpoints during July.

Checkpoints are scheduled for the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Charles Mix, Codington, Hughes, Jackson, Kingsbury, Lawrence, Lincoln, Meade, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Roberts, Sanborn, Stanley, and Yankton.

The department states that monthly checkpoints are meant to discourage drinking and driving.

Drivers are reminded not to drink and drive even if there is no checkpoint planned in their county.

Authorities urge people who have been drinking to find a sober driver or use public transportation.

