Road to Miss America began 6 years ago for Miss South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Making her way to the competition stage for the fifth time, Miranda O’Bryan has been crowned the 76th Miss South Dakota. Former KOTA Territory/Black Hills Fox anchor, O’Bryan says she began competing in pageants after seeing her friend wear the crown as Miss South Dakota. O’Bryan says her passion for the Miss America Organization helps her become a strong leader and scholar.

O’Bryan’s road to Miss America will keep her active in South Dakota, until the competition in January. She says her community service initiative, Page Turners, will remain true to her goal--increasing reading literacy.

For a closer look at O’Bryan’s goals as the 76th Miss South Dakota check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

