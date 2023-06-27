The possibility for thunderstorms continues into the end of the week

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Campbell, Crook, and Weston Counties in Wyoming until midnight. Large hail up to 2 inches in size and wind gusts up to 70 miles per hour are the main threats but a tornado can not be ruled out. The chance for thunderstorms continues into western South Dakota tonight, as some thunderstorms have the potential of being strong to severe. Hail and strong gusty winds are the main threats for this evening. Thunderstorms look to taper off by 1 AM in the morning. Lows will mostly be in the 50s with skies remaining partly cloudy.

A marginal risk, or a 1 out of 5 risk, for severe thunderstorms, has already been issued by the SPC as the unstable weather setup continues. Thunderstorms will start off in Wyoming at around 2 pm then translate into western South Dakota. Highs will get into the 70s to mid-80s. Wednesday the threat of severe thunderstorms continues with another marginal risk for southwestern South Dakota and Wyoming, winds and hail will be the biggest threats once again.

We look to start drying out and warming up back into the 80s for most by the end of the weekend.

