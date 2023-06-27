Mayor-elect Jason Salamun prepares for his next four years

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On June 6th, Jason Salamun was elected as Rapid City’s next mayor, garnering more than 4,800 votes. Additionally, with a recount last Thursday confirming that Salamun won, he’s now focused on his next four years.

On June 6, Jason Salamun received 38% of the votes for mayor, and he will be sworn in as the official mayor of Rapid City next week. But what does he hope to accomplish?

“And that 100-day plan, which I’m finalizing now, will consist of several things. One of them will be implementing the priorities that I told the folks that I would do if I was elected, that’s trying to build a safer community, a stronger economy, and healthy growth for Rapid City. From there we’ll also be popping the hood on the city and measuring the health internally to make sure the city is run as well as it possibly can, and that the culture is healthy and thriving,” said Mayor-Elect Salamun.

Salamun isn’t only looking to keep the culture and people of Rapid City thriving, he’s also looking to make the city a place people want to raise their families.

“I would say the focus quite frankly, on my next four years will be on making sure this is a great place to raise a family. You want to make sure that you live in a place where families flourish, children thrive,” continued Salamun.

Salamun will become Rapid City’s 59th mayor on Monday, July 3.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.