Don’t forget the fireworks when celebrating Independence Day

Fireworks go on sale June 27.
Fireworks go on sale June 27.(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Independence Day is a little over a week away, and with the holiday, comes the fireworks.

Starting Tuesday, fireworks will be available for purchase at multiple locations around Rapid City and the Black Hills and, where allowed, can be shot off until July 9th.

According to the History Channel, fireworks were first used in America on July 4th, 1777 in Philadelphia to honor the first Independence Day.

And fireworks have been a symbol of the holiday ever since.

”Celebrate your Fourth of July freedoms, because this isn’t anything that’s automatic. We’ve got freedom, and the Fourth of July is designed to celebrate that. Make sure you celebrate because it can be gone quickly,” said Travis Buss, owner of extreme discount fireworks in Rapid Valley.

Fireworks will be on sale for South Dakota residents through July 5th. For a full list of events and fireworks shows happening around the Black Hills, follow this link.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man's body was recovered Saturday night from Pactola Reservoir.
Drowning victim’s body recovered from Pactola Reservoir
Pactola drowning victim identified
Residents' belongings that were damaged because of flood
Flooding hits Black Hills, forcing tenants to leave homes
A tornado strikes a coal mine in Wyoming while workers were in the midst of a shift change...
Tornado rips through massive Wyoming coal mining site, injures 8 people
Rapid City is experiencing over populated shelters.
Rapid City homeless shelter at capacity

Latest News

Pactola resevoir
Precautions to take while in the water
Jack
Drowning at Pactola Resevoir
Fireworks
Firework sales start soon
City hall
Salamun prepares for office
Floating device
Staying safe in the water