Don’t forget the fireworks when celebrating Independence Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Independence Day is a little over a week away, and with the holiday, comes the fireworks.

Starting Tuesday, fireworks will be available for purchase at multiple locations around Rapid City and the Black Hills and, where allowed, can be shot off until July 9th.

According to the History Channel, fireworks were first used in America on July 4th, 1777 in Philadelphia to honor the first Independence Day.

And fireworks have been a symbol of the holiday ever since.

”Celebrate your Fourth of July freedoms, because this isn’t anything that’s automatic. We’ve got freedom, and the Fourth of July is designed to celebrate that. Make sure you celebrate because it can be gone quickly,” said Travis Buss, owner of extreme discount fireworks in Rapid Valley.

Fireworks will be on sale for South Dakota residents through July 5th. For a full list of events and fireworks shows happening around the Black Hills, follow this link.

