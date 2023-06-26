Stormy weather likely all week long!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Severe weather will be possible most every day this week as a series of upper level disturbances, or cold pools aloft move over a moist and unstable airmass.

There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms today and this evening. Storms in southwest South Dakota will weaken, more more activity will form this afternoon, from northeast Wyoming through the hills and southwest South Dakota. Large hail and damaging winds will be likely with some of the storms.

We’ll repeat this scenario Tuesday, though Wednesday could be slightly drier.

Temperatures will be near normal for much of this week, then warmer and drier weather arrives just in time for next weekend!

