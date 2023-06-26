Finding a new home for your old glassware

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Don’t throw away your chipped and broken glassware just yet! One Rapid City business has plans for them, as they hosted a repurposing glass workshop Sunday.

From glass marbles to old ashtrays, the tables were filled to the edge in Made You Look Thrift Store. The purpose of bringing these things in here is to turn them into something new. This class is using the materials to create a stained-glass effect on spare windows. The thrift store owner says these can help to reduce trash.

“I think repurposing anything is worthwhile. There’s a lot of things you can do with repurposing with glass, with timber, with anything, and repurposing to me is very important for the simple fact that it keeps it out of our landfills,” said Roxann Chamberlain, owner of Made You Look Thrift Store.

Aside from avoiding the landfill, Chamberlain says these projects can make gifts for your family. She says there is more than enough material to work with for these projects and it gives the material a new purpose that it may not have before.

“There’s a lot of beautiful glass that no one wants to use anymore so it works out for this, and another thing you can do is if you have your mother’s or your grandmother’s old glass, just packed in a box, then at least you can display it that way … let the sun shine through it,” said Chamberlain.

Chamberlain has two more of these classes scheduled next month but space is limited. She says she will hold more if they continue to fill up as well as other repurposing workshops in the future. For more information on workshops hosted by Made You Look Thrift Store, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.