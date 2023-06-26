Fatal crash in Brown County

FREDERICK, S.D. (KOTA) - One person died Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash south of Frederick, S.D.

Based on initial crash details, it appears that a 2008 Ford F250 pickup was heading south on U.S. Highway 281, while a 2015 Buick Lacrosse was traveling north on the same highway. At the intersection with S.D. Highway 10, the Buick Lacrosse made a left turn in front of the Ford F250 pickup, resulting in a head-on collision. Both vehicles ended up in the southwest ditch of the intersection.

The 85-year-old male driver of the Buick Lacrosse died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The 40-year-old male driver of the Ford F250 pickup suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

