Death of a Wyoming inmate in Iowa

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHEYENNE, WY. (KOTA) - Bailey Scott, an inmate at Iowa State Penitentiary, passed away on June 23, 2023. He was transferred to Iowa in 2014 for compassionate reasons.

Bailey was convicted of first-degree murder in the Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan County, WY by Judge McEwan on November 29, 1982. Bailey was born in Minnesota on December 4, 1960.

Per WDOC policy an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death. WDOC does not release protected health information.

