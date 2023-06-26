Boost your mood with a unique morning workout

The FitLot exercise features 13 stations for people to use for a workout.
The FitLot exercise features 13 stations for people to use for a workout.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Going to the gym isn’t the only way people can get in a good workout and if you’re looking for a place to start Rapid City Aquatics Division might have something for you.

Now don’t worry this workout won’t have you getting in the water because the FitLot at Roosevelt Park is all on dry land.

The FitLot exercise area, which is free to the community, features 13 stations that can help get your blood pumping.

Additionally, each station has a QR code to scan to help people learn how to use the equipment. People can use the equipment on their own or join an instructor-led class.

“We have hired personal trainers and certified group instructors to lead our classes and they did training to become FitLot coaches. And so, they can help modify the exercises for whatever the participants’ fitness ability is,” said Susan Crossman, fitness coordinator with the Rapid City Aquatics Division.

The next Intro FitLot class is June 29 at 6:45 a.m.

