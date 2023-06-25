Rapid City Stevens graduate remembered at annual 5K race

Hundreds participate in seventh Tom Pfiefle Memorial 5K
By Ben Burns
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Even though Tom Pfiefle passed away in 2016, his memory lives on with family and friends as they laced up for Saturday’s Tom Pfiefle Memorial 5K run/walk. Ben Burns spoke to organizers of the race and old friends of Tom, who believe this event is a perfect way to honor his legacy.

Learn more about the annual race by clicking this link.

