Presumed drowning at Pactola, recovery operations underway

At Pactola Point Picnic Area, Pennington County Sheriff's Office was advised of a possible...
At Pactola Point Picnic Area, Pennington County Sheriff's Office was advised of a possible drowning. What began as a rescue operation has progressed to a recovery operation.(Pennington County Sheriff’s Office)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - At 5:23 p.m. on Saturday evening, June 24, a potential drowning incident was reported at Pactola Point Picnic Area. Pennington County rescue efforts have now transitioned to a recovery operation.

To guarantee the safety of all parties involved, the Sheriff’s Office asks that the public maintains a respectful distance during the ongoing operation. Any additional information will be shared as it becomes available.

The Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue divers are preparing to start the search for the drowning victim at Pactola Reservoir at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Our ROV (remote-operated vehicle) is on the scene and preparing to launch.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contraband Distillery moving locations due to homeless population near them.
Distillery moves from downtown
Rapid City is experiencing over populated shelters.
Rapid City homeless shelter at capacity
A tornado strikes a coal mine in Wyoming while workers were in the midst of a shift change...
Tornado rips through massive Wyoming coal mining site, injures 8 people
Temporary restraining order issued in Lawrence County lawsuit
Judge issues ruling on petition lawsuit
This city parking lot on Saint Joseph Street might be sold to a development company.
Rapid City moves forward with parking lot sale

Latest News

Tom Pfiefle Memorial 5K
Congratulations to South Dakota- ALPHA on your outstanding achievements and dedication to...
SD team takes 3rd place at Army National Small Arms Competition
For Bennys' birthday every year a new charity is chosen to donate to.
Rapid City cat donates food to Kibbles of Kindness
Temporary restraining order issued in Lawrence County lawsuit
Judge issues ruling on petition lawsuit