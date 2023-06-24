Sunny and mild for tomorrow afternoon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Northwesterly winds will continue to pick up this evening getting up to 10 to 15 miles per hour gusting up to 30+ miles per hour at times. The shower will end and clouds will gradually clear and lows will be mostly in the mid-40s to 50s.

Heading into Sunday afternoon there will be plenty of sunshine on tap temperatures will be in the low 70s to 80s with cooler temperatures in the Black Hills. Moisture and daytime heating could cause thunderstorms to develop in Sheridan, Campbell, far Weston, and Crook Counties in Wyoming. No severe threat is expected, however slightly stronger storms could lead to areas of flash flooding as the ground, especially in Sheridan County, is already heavily saturated so water will not be easily absorbed into the water. Most of western South Dakota will remain dry. Mild upper ridging over the Rockies slides over our region overnight into Sunday, tempering precipitation chances to start the week. There is the chance to see some light showers develop late Sunday night into Monday morning as low-level jet develops during the overnight hours overnight, mainly for southwestern SD, the Black Hills, and northeastern Wyoming regions.

Later Monday, the ridge begins to slide east of the forecast area, which will cause the precipitation chances to increase. Chances for severe storms also increase later Monday into Tuesday, mainly for far western SD and northeastern WY, though the threat may shift eastward mid-week. The overall pattern will not change much over the next week, with temperatures expected to be at or just below normal, and almost daily chances for some isolated showers and thunderstorms, but nothing looks to be widespread at this time. As for next weekend, we may see temps climb above normal.

