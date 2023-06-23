Severe threat continues into this evening

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tornado watch for Carter County Montana, Sheridan, Campbell, Weston, and Crook Counties in Wyoming until 9 PM this evening. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible until midnight tonight. The main threats will be wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour, the possibility of hail up to apple size or up to 2 inches, heavy rainfall that could, and flooding and flash flooding due to the ground already being saturated. We can not rule out the possibility of isolated tornadoes in the Wyoming and Nebraska area.

Tonight we will fall into the 40s and 50s, with strong thunderstorms persisting into the early morning hours on Saturday. The low-pressure system that is bringing severe thunderstorms this evening will continue to track easterly causing another chance for showers and thunderstorms for Saturday into the afternoon becoming showers during the evening, severe threat will be minimal. Highs on Saturday 60s to 70s. We dry out by Sunday then the chance for showers and thunderstorms returns Monday and possibly into the weekend.

