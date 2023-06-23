Rapid City Sports Commission receives information about updating current sports facilities

Summit Arena
Summit Arena(KOTA KEVN)
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After discovering a need for new and updated sports facilities, Rapid City’s Sports Commission is looking for the best way to meet that demand.

After having a study done, and hearing back from people within the community, the commission learned there is a need for more sports facilities, or updates to the current facilities, specifically for youth events. New or updated sports facilities would not only give youth sports a place to practice and train year-round but also give recreational sports more consistent locations to play.

“With that they came back with some recommendations. One to invest in current facilities that we have and then also an idea of what facilities we need in the future, the most common theme was indoor space, whether it be basketball courts or indoor turf,” said Domico Rodriquez, Executive Director for the Rapid City Sports Commission.

The sports commission is still working through the details including, where the money would come from, and where a new sports facility could be built.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contraband Distillery moving locations due to homeless population near them.
Distillery moves from downtown
Salamun confirmed as Rapid City’s next mayor
Noem’s ‘whistleblower’ hotline prompts complaints against BHSU
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Two holes were dug in Jared Bossly’s fields by surveyors, and soybean and corn crops were...
Summit Carbon Solutions surveyors damage farmer’s crops

Latest News

The 28th Bomb Wing change of command ceremony
Colonel Derek Oakley assumes command, bringing new leadership to Ellsworth Air Force Base
Despite Rapid City rainfall water restrictions remain in effect
Residents are reminded water restrictions are in place through August
Severe thunderstorms continue into this evening.
Severe thunderstorm threat continues
Join bikers from all over for the annual Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Ch. 3 Poker Run on...
Kickstands Up: Time for the return of the CH. 3 DAV Poker Run