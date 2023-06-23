Rapid City moves forward with parking lot sale

A decision has been made on how the city should proceed with the sale of a parking lot adjacent to Property Meld and the Stock grower’s Association.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A decision has been made on how Rapid City should proceed with the sale of a parking lot of the 400 block of Saint Joseph Street.

On Tuesday, the city council voted 7-3 in favor of working with Elevate Rapid City to sell the property to 11 Main Street LLC. This decision comes after a lengthy back and forth between members about what the best course would be for the city.

For the sale to move forward, the group looking to purchase the property will need to provide Elevate Rapid City with a detailed plan of what they will do with the space.

If Elevate Rapid City finds that plan to be suitable, they will purchase the lot from the city and then sell it to 11 Main Street LLC.

The group looking to buy the property plans to use this space to expand the facilities for Property Meld.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country Airline is now optional for travelers to choose from when flying into and out of...
A new affordable airline has landed in the Black Hills
Noem’s ‘whistleblower’ hotline prompts complaints against BHSU
Mount Rushmore Road Group mounted a campaign to stop panhandling.
Negative consequences of giving to panhandlers
Chase Quick Bear changes plea in shooting.
Quick Bear changes plea in double shooting
Salamun confirmed as Rapid City’s next mayor

Latest News

Sturgis Brown High school culinary arts program.
Without a teacher, Sturgis culinary students might not be able to stay in class
Black Hills Habitat for Humanity works to make affordable housing more of a reality
Contraband Distillery moving locations due to homeless population near them.
Owners say homeless people take a toll on his business
Cornerstone Women and Children’s Shelter gets a new playground