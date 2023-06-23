Owners say homeless people take a toll on his business

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A downtown Rapid City business is moving locations and owners say the decision was partially due to their current proximity to a local center for the homeless and impoverished.

Contraband Distillery, currently located on Kansas City Street, is moving from downtown to Deadwood Avenue. We spoke with an owner who said that there are a couple reasons for the move, including the homeless population that he says often loiter in front of his business.

“We usually had three, four a week that we had to deal with coming in trying to just loiter, hangout, beg the customers for money ... a lot of fights going out on the street and on the side walk, a lot of other things that you don’t really want to say on the news that we had to see and put up with,” Jerry Sailer, owner of Contraband Distillery ,said.

Sailer said they are also expanding their business. The new distillery should open the weekend after July 4.

