Owners say homeless people take a toll on his business

One downtown Rapid City business is moving locations and owners say the decision was partially due to their current proximity to a local center for the homeless
By Greta Goede
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A downtown Rapid City business is moving locations and owners say the decision was partially due to their current proximity to a local center for the homeless and impoverished.

Contraband Distillery, currently located on Kansas City Street, is moving from downtown to Deadwood Avenue. We spoke with an owner who said that there are a couple reasons for the move, including the homeless population that he says often loiter in front of his business.

“We usually had three, four a week that we had to deal with coming in trying to just loiter, hangout, beg the customers for money ... a lot of fights going out on the street and on the side walk, a lot of other things that you don’t really want to say on the news that we had to see and put up with,” Jerry Sailer, owner of Contraband Distillery ,said.

Sailer said they are also expanding their business. The new distillery should open the weekend after July 4.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country Airline is now optional for travelers to choose from when flying into and out of...
A new affordable airline has landed in the Black Hills
Noem’s ‘whistleblower’ hotline prompts complaints against BHSU
Mount Rushmore Road Group mounted a campaign to stop panhandling.
Negative consequences of giving to panhandlers
Chase Quick Bear changes plea in shooting.
Quick Bear changes plea in double shooting
Salamun confirmed as Rapid City’s next mayor

Latest News

Sturgis Brown High school culinary arts program.
Without a teacher, Sturgis culinary students might not be able to stay in class
Black Hills Habitat for Humanity works to make affordable housing more of a reality
This city parking lot on Saint Joseph Street might be sold to a development company.
Rapid City moves forward with parking lot sale
Cornerstone Women and Children’s Shelter gets a new playground