Kickstands Up: Time for the return of the CH. 3 DAV Poker Run

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Join bikers from all over for the annual Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Ch. 3 Poker Run on Saturday, June 24th to benefit Rapid City’s hometown heroes.

Christine Spiers, public relations officer with the Rapid City DAV office, says the DAV organization is committed to creating positive events to provide support for our American veterans. What better way to do this than by giving them a chance to come together and play poker-chip poker to raise funds to continue to bring resources, access, and help to our veterans?

“DAV is a 100 percent volunteer organization that relies completely on donations,” Spiers said.

Registration for the poker run begins at 9 a.m. with kickstands up at 10 a.m. The ride starts at Black Hills Harley-Davidson, with stops along the way at the VFW posts in Deadwood, Lead, Spearfish, and Sturgis. The route will be approximately 140 miles long. Breakfast, light snacks, and dinner will be served. The event also includes raffles, silent and live auctions. The cost to ride is $20 per rider.

The DAV is committed to fulfilling its promise to provide a lifetime of support to veterans of all generations, their families and their survivors at no cost which is why events like this are so important, Spiers says it helps the organization raise money to continue support for those who served.

For more information please watch the video.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.