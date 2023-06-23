Father accused of killing 3 sons pleads not guilty

Chad Doerman indicted on murder charges in deaths of 3 young sons
By Morgan Parrish and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - The father charged with nine counts of aggravated murder in connection with the deaths of his three pleaded not guilty in a Clermont County courtroom Friday.

Chad Doerman, 32, was indicted Thursday on the following charges stemming from June 15 incident: Nine counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of kidnapping and four counts of felonious assault.

The boys, ages 3, 4, and 7, were shot with a Marlin Model HC .22 Rifle, according to the court documents.

Chad Doerman is charged with killing his sons ages 3, 4 and 7.

Doerman “confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths of Victims involved for several months,” a detective with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint.

Records do not reveal a motive.

The shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. at a home owned by Doerman near the corner of Laurel Lindale Road and Clermontville Laurel Road.

The children’s mother called 911, screaming her “babies had been shot,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

Three minutes later, a separate caller driving by the shooting scene called 911 and reported seeing a young girl running down the road, warning that “her father was killing everyone.”

Sheriff’s officials have not identified the girl but say she is safe.

Body camera video from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies finding Doerman sitting outside the Laurel Lindale Road home with a rifle next to him.

The bodies of the three boys — Clayton Doerman, 7, Hunter Doerman, 4, and Chase Doerman, 3 — were found in the yard.

Deputies found the three young boys unresponsive on the ground when they arrived. They attempted life-saving measures until Monroe Fire/EMS arrived.

“All life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” and all three children died from their injuries at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“This was the man that everyday they woke up looking to for protection, love and guidance in all things, ...” Clermont County’s chief prosecutor of Municipal Court, David Gast, said at the arraignment. “He was their world, he was their guardian and he executed them in cold blood.”

The boys’ mother, 34, was shot in the hand and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The judge, a former assistant county prosecutor, set a $20 million bond for Doerman.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Salamun confirmed as Rapid City’s next mayor
Noem’s ‘whistleblower’ hotline prompts complaints against BHSU
Contraband Distillery moving locations due to homeless population near them.
Owners say homeless people take a toll on his business
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
South Dakota company comes to Capitol Hill to discuss service connecting officers with mental...
One South Dakota company visited Capitol Hill Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - Sheldon Harnick accepts the special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the Theatre...
Tony-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick who created ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ dies at 99
Tracy Marek, chief executive officer of U.S. Figure Skating, looks over the empty boxes that...
Olympic skaters still missing medals 500 days later
A homeowner in Texas said that he and his family feel lucky to be alive after a large tree...
Large tree nearly splits house in half
In this satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies, from top to bottom, the vessels Horizon...
Questions emerge about Titanic-bound sub’s regulation, as investigators hunt for reason it imploded