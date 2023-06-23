Colonel Derek Oakley assumes command, bringing new leadership to Ellsworth Air Force Base

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of South Dakota’s largest employers has a new leader. Colonel Derek Oakley took command of Ellsworth Air Force Base’s 28th Bomb Wing on Friday.

Colonel Joseph Sheffield passed the torch of the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth to Colonel Oakley.

Oakley formerly commanded the 28th Operations Group, which is the largest operational B-1 Bomber Group in the U.S. Air Force.

“I’m just humbled, humbled, and honored. Very few people get the opportunity that I’ve received to get to lead, you know, 3500 Active Duty Airman 1000 civilians, let alone 3500 families that are supported by this base,” said Colonel Derek Oakley.

With an influx of families coming into the Black Hills in support of the new B-21 Raider, Oakley says he is confident in his ability to oversee the changes.

“The next decade, we’ll be seeing the construction of this space. It’ll get bigger; we’ll see an influx of personnel over time that will come, the communities already well, in advance of that. Just driving around and seeing the new apartment buildings going up and new homes going up everywhere. School districts looking at what that expansion is going to look like,” said Oakley.

He spent the last two years working to prepare for the B-21 bomber and making sure that all of the b-1 operations on base run smoothly, as he was previously the director of the B-21 integration and system management office.

“You put those two things together. And again, that is the verge of where we’re going to be in the next couple of years. So I think it’s, you know, as far as the process goes, decided much harder than me. But again, I think I think I’m the right guy to do the mission that we need to do in the next couple of years,” said Oakley.

With the B-21 bomber set to take flight in the mid-2020 ′s, Oakley should have no shortage of challenges ahead of him.

“One of the most exciting times that we’re going to have in our history because we’re going to bring on that B-21 in the next few years while we continue our b-1 missions that we have right now. So, you know, Ellsworth was selected for the B-21 because we can handle both missions at the same time,” said Oakley.

