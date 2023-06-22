Strong to severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Tonight will be mostly in the 50s some areas could cling to the 60s but cloud cover will persist. Showers continue into early Friday morning.

However, due to a break in the clouds in Wyoming, daytime heating will lead to lifting aloft and encouraging some cyclogenesis at the surface, helping to better organize a low-pressure frontal system from lingering frontal boundaries over the region this will combine to promote the development of widespread, organized showers and thunderstorms, with the potential to produce several inches of heavy rainfall. Because of this unsettled weather pattern, we will see up to an enhanced risk or a 3 out of 5 risk for tomorrow afternoon. The enhanced risk will mostly be along the border of Wyoming and Nebraska but extend itself into Bennett, Oglala Lakota, Fall River, Custer, Weston, Crook and Campbell Counties, surrounding areas will be in a slight or 2 out of 5 risk, then the threat decreases to a marginal risk.

Temperatures will remain mild and in the 60s to 70s Pine Ridge could jump into the 80s tomorrow, and winds will remain easterly. Temperatures will remain mild into the weekend with conditions looking to dry out by Sunday. The region will look to remain mostly dry into Monday but by Tuesday, moisture will inject itself back into the area with the chance of isolated thunderstorms returning.

