Scattered showers and storms today; maybe severe storms Friday.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely again today and this evening. Temperatures will be below normal again with highs in the 60s and 70s. No severe storms are expected today.

Severe thunderstorms will be a distinct possibility of Friday with more dynamics in the atmosphere. Large hail, damaging winds and torrential rainfall will be possible with Friday afternoon’s storms. We’ll keep you advised!

The weekend is starting off in the low 70s with partly sunny skies and an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Breezy conditions are also expected Saturday. Sunday, we completely dry out with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. High temperatures in the 70s for most.

Starting off the week, Monday temperatures rise into the low 80s and upper 70s for most with mostly sunny skies. We cannot rule out an afternoon or evening thunderstorm, but these will mainly be sporadic pop up storms. Tuesday, temperatures are back in the 80s with isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday 80s continue with scattered thunderstorms later in the day.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.