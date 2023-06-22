Salamun confirmed as Rapid City’s next mayor

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jason Salamun has been confirmed as Rapid City’s next mayor.

In a final recount of votes, the same number of votes confirmed Salamun as the winner.

Laura Armstrong, a Ward Five Council member filed for the recount after the mayoral election earlier this month put her within 269 votes or less than two percent of Salamun’s total.

