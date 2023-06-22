Noem’s ‘whistleblower’ hotline prompts complaints against BHSU

(Arizona's Family)
By Greta Goede
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Allegations against Black Hills State University came to light last Friday after Gov. Kristi Noem sent a letter to the state Board of Regents. The letter addressed some items submitted to the recently created whistleblower hotline.

Allegations include: promoting transgender ideologies, endorsing critical race theory, encouraging students to take certain prescription drugs, and pushing mask mandates.

“We’re just trying to get to the bottom of any of these to see if there’s any truth behind them,” said Laurie Nichols, president of Black Hills State University. “I mean this may be one individual calling into the hotline saying something about BH and so you know you have to check out whether it’s even valid. It’s critical that you establish validity on these.”

Last week, Noem asked the Board of Regents to investigate the anonymous tips. Nichols said if any of the allegations are proven, the regents will work with BHSU to find solutions and take care of the problems.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country Airline is now optional for travelers to choose from when flying into and out of...
A new affordable airline has landed in the Black Hills
The search for Sasquatch begins!
June fest will go from June 23 to 24.
Organizers bring hip-hop music festival to the Black Hills
The Mayoral recount process will begin on June 22.
Mayoral recount representatives change
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

Latest News

the week
Stormy end to the week, sun on sunday
Comics from around the country will take the stage between two locations, The Blind Lion or The...
Black Hills Comedy Festival will include 7 shows over 3 nights this weekend
Abdoul Sore, an electrical engineer, is among the graduating class of 2022 included in the most...
Mines graduates now top $70,000 in average starting salary
Dakotans for Health sues Lawrence County officials for violating rights