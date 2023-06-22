KOTA Cares: Wambli Ska Teen center provides a safe space for Native American teens

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The summer months are peak times for juvenile crimes. A lack of supervision and structure, along with more daylight hours can create opportunities for misconduct.

But members of one Rapid City organization are looking to change that. This week’s KOTA Cares spotlights the Wambli Ska Teen Center and its efforts to empower Native American youth.

Wambli Ska Okolakicye started in 2014 as the vision of Daron White Eagle, whose goal was to revitalize the Native American culture in Rapid City through traditional song and dance.

After his passing in 2018, his family continued his dream and opened the Wambli Ska Teen Center in 2021 to provide a safe space for native teens.

“Half of the time they just need that someone to talk to and someone just to tell them it will be okay,” said Caylee Martinez, a youth mentor at the teen center and White Eagle’s granddaughter.

Pastor Jonathan Old Horse of the Woyatan Lutheran Church added “There are programs for the little ones but once we get into that 14, 18, 19, 20 there’s not much for young adults. Those are the ones that we care about, and we want to make sure they have a safe space. There is a lot of teen homelessness and runaways. This is a safe place they can come, get a chance to talk to somebody.”

The center is a free year-round program where teens can learn about their culture while engaging in activities such as hiking and swimming.

Additionally, youth can use any of the center’s amenities such as the gaming area, recording studio, computer lab, or arts and craft room.

“It’s good that our native youth are getting all of this knowledge that our elders are passing down to us you know. So, it’s good that all of us youth have that knowledge for the next generation,” explained Martinez on the importance of creating the teen center. I just think that it’s so awesome and empowering for all of Rapid City, that all of our youth are coming together to do such a thing.”

The Wambli Ska Teen Center supports more than 170 people each year and is open Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m.

The teen center is located at 534 Anamosa St. in Rapid City.

To donate to this week’s KOTA Cares, click the link here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.