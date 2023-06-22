Go Skate Day Punk Fest in full swing

The third annual Go Skate Day Punk Fest kicked off Wednesday morning with skateboarders and musicians arriving around 11, despite a change in the weather.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The third annual Go Skate Day Punk Fest kicked off Wednesday morning with skateboarders and musicians arriving around 11, despite a change in the weather.

Some musicians did cancel but co-creator Ryott Glayzer says members of the community stepped up to help round out the event.

”Yeah, the turnout today is amazing. Every time one person would leave two people would come. There’s been a lot of skaters doing the skate comps, I mean people are coming and going, people are driving by and seeing it,” said co-creator Ti Murphree.

”Everybody’s just vibing off each other and there’s a lot of cool tricks going down,” co-creator Ross Tanner said.

“The music so far is amazing. We’ve had several bands drop but we have people step-up from the community we had one rapper come from Gillette today and we’ve just had music non-stop all day it’s been a lot of fun,” said Glayzer.

According to Glayzer, so far they’ve seen around 1 hundred and 50 people all day.

The event includes food trucks, multiple skating competitions, and live music that ranges from metal, to punk, to indie rock. It runs until 9 p.m.

The event includes food trucks, multiple skating competitions, and live music ranging from metal, to punk, to indie rock.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country Airline is now optional for travelers to choose from when flying into and out of...
A new affordable airline has landed in the Black Hills
The search for Sasquatch begins!
June fest will go from June 23 to 24.
Organizers bring hip-hop music festival to the Black Hills
The Mayoral recount process will begin on June 22.
Mayoral recount representatives change
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case

Latest News

Noem’s ‘whistleblower’ hotline prompts complaints against BHSU
the week
Stormy end to the week, sun on sunday
Comics from around the country will take the stage between two locations, The Blind Lion or The...
Black Hills Comedy Festival will include 7 shows over 3 nights this weekend
Abdoul Sore, an electrical engineer, is among the graduating class of 2022 included in the most...
Mines graduates now top $70,000 in average starting salary