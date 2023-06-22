Cornerstone Women and Children’s Shelter gets a new playground

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The kids at Cornerstone’s Women and Children Shelter are getting an upgrade! The construction of a brand-new playground was recently completed and Thursday they held a ceremony officially opening it.

The playground itself serves the growing population of the shelter, which currently sits at capacity. It is an upgrade over the equipment they previously used. The project was funded solely through community donations and donations from businesses in the area. It includes a kid-safe rubber mulch surrounding the area.

The program manager of the shelter says they are already enjoying the change.

“We have several kids on here every evening. We open it up in the mornings and when the moms want to come out and bring their kids out here they just come out and play,” said Amanda Pioche, the program director for the shelter.

Pioche mentioned that they have kids of all ages so having a playground that accommodates a wider range was a need that they hadn’t met.

