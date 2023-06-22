Cooking with Eric - Firecracker Casserole

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Who doesn’t like Mexican food? And who doesn’t like easy recipes during the summer months? Here’s one that fits both needs. Full of flavor and super easy to make.

For this casserole, I start by browning 2 pounds of ground pork (can use ground beef) until no longer pink. Just before it’s done, I add a medium onion, chopped and one jalapeno, chopped. Drain off any excess grease.

To the pork mixture, add 1 can of black beans, drained and rinsed and a packet of taco seasoning. Alternatively, you can use 2 tablespoons of chili powder and 1 tablespoon of cumin.

Pour into a greased 13 by 9 baking dish. Top with flour tortillas. In a bowl, combine 1 can of cream of mushroom soup and 1 can diced tomatoes and green chilies, undrained. spread over the top of the tortillas. Then top with 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese.

Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 25 minutes or until heated through.

**NOTE - you can use crushed corn tortilla chips instead of tortillas if you wish.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.