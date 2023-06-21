Quick Bear changes plea in double shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One of the people charged in a 2022 double murder in Rapid City changes his plea in court Tuesday morning.

Chase Quick Bear,20, was originally charged with two counts of murder in the Aug. 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk at a apartment on Surfwood Drive.

Tuesday morning, Quick Bear pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting aggravated assault.

Prosecutors said Quick Bear, along with others, was part of a discussion of the assault of two individuals who ended up being killed. Quick’s Bear attorney said his client was present at the time.

Instead of a life sentence on a murder conviction, Quick Bear now faces a maximum of 15 years behind bars. No sentencing date was set.

Numerous other suspects are still charged in the case.

