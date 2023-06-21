Mines graduates now top $70,000 in average starting salary

Abdoul Sore, an electrical engineer, is among the graduating class of 2022 included in the most...
Abdoul Sore, an electrical engineer, is among the graduating class of 2022 included in the most recent data showing Mines graduates topped $70,000 in average starting salary with a 98% placement rate in their field of study.(School of Mines)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The average starting salary for recent graduates of South Dakota Mines is now $70,036. Mines graduates also enjoy a 98% placement rate in their field of study or graduate school. These most recent numbers are based on the graduating class of 2022, reflecting their job status one year after completing their degree.

“These numbers point to the outstanding value of a Mines degree and reflect the importance of our mission,” says Mines President Jim Rankin. “There is a critical need to meet the increasing industry demand for highly trained STEM professionals; this includes the jobs being created by the booming high-tech industry right here in South Dakota.”

39% of the 2022 Mines cohort stayed in South Dakota, attending graduate school or working at 58 companies across 15 cities, including 47 graduates in the Black Hills region.

Mines has observed a significant increase in female graduates’ starting salaries, with 2022 graduates earning an average of $71,848, compared to $69,379 for men. This highlights the growing demand for women in STEM fields in the industry.

In the below video, the South Dakota School of Mines celebrated the work of their seniors by hosting a convention for their capstone projects in the Surbeck Center.

South Dakota School of Mines celebrated the work of their seniors today by hosting a convention for their capstone projects in the Surbeck Center

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sun Country Airline is now optional for travelers to choose from when flying into and out of...
A new affordable airline has landed in the Black Hills
The search for Sasquatch begins!
Mount Rushmore Road Group mounted a campaign to stop panhandling.
Negative consequences of giving to panhandlers
June fest will go from June 23 to 24.
Organizers bring hip-hop music festival to the Black Hills
Chase Quick Bear changes plea in shooting.
Quick Bear changes plea in double shooting

Latest News

Comics from around the country will take the stage between two locations, The Blind Lion or The...
Black Hills Comedy Festival will include 7 shows over 3 nights this weekend
Dakotans for Health sues Lawrence County officials for violating rights
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST
Annual skate fest brings skateboarders and musicians together