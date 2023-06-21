Mines graduates now top $70,000 in average starting salary

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The average starting salary for recent graduates of South Dakota Mines is now $70,036. Mines graduates also enjoy a 98% placement rate in their field of study or graduate school. These most recent numbers are based on the graduating class of 2022, reflecting their job status one year after completing their degree.

“These numbers point to the outstanding value of a Mines degree and reflect the importance of our mission ,” says Mines President Jim Rankin. “There is a critical need to meet the increasing industry demand for highly trained STEM professionals; this includes the jobs being created by the booming high-tech industry right here in South Dakota.”

39% of the 2022 Mines cohort stayed in South Dakota, attending graduate school or working at 58 companies across 15 cities, including 47 graduates in the Black Hills region.

Mines has observed a significant increase in female graduates’ starting salaries, with 2022 graduates earning an average of $71,848, compared to $69,379 for men. This highlights the growing demand for women in STEM fields in the industry.

In the below video, the South Dakota School of Mines celebrated the work of their seniors by hosting a convention for their capstone projects in the Surbeck Center.

