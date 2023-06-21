Local runners meet up for Coach Kambestad Memorial Mile

Event raises money for Northern State scholarship fund
By Vic Quick
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Local runners and walkers hit the track at Sioux Park Tuesday night for the fourth annual Coach Kambestad Memorial Mile. The event honors the life of long time area coach and teacher Loren Kambestad. It’s also used as a fundraiser for the Kambestad Memorial Scholarship at Northern State.

