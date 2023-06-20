There are ways to protect your home from invaders

Most burglars are low-tech, smashing windows to get into homes.
By Madison Newman
Published: Jun. 20, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to Forbes.com, on average more than 1 million home burglaries happen each year in the U.S., and more than $7 billion worth of property was stolen from homes in 2021 alone.

In 2022, there were 456 reported burglaries in Pennington County. That includes both home and business break-ins.

Lieutenant David Switzer with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says to prevent property crimes, people should lock their doors and windows, and set up alarms and cameras to be notified if something unusual takes place inside their home.

”So when you leave your house for any significant amount of time, even when you just go to work for the day, set it up like somebody’s there and mix up your routine too. If you can, come home for lunch once and a while. It makes your home and your property a little more of a hard target. Don’t set yourself up as being a soft target,” said Switzer.

The best thing to do, is to make your home look like someone is there, and advertise a security system. Switzer also reminds people not to post online if you’re going on vacation for an extended period of time.

