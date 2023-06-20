Stormy End To The Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

Overnight tonight, storms will continue to fire up over the Central portions of South Dakota. These thunderstorms will diminish before midnight but a separate set of storms will continue through the night north of Rapid City. These storms will cause some rumbles of thunder and possibly some damaging winds and large hail. Storms will taper off tomorrow morning but mostly cloudy skies continue. A few breaks in the clouds brings us a few peaks of sun tomorrow morning before storms and clouds move back into the picture tomorrow afternoon. These storms could contain hail and damaging winds. Storms tomorrow limit our high temperatures from climbing too high. Highs in the low 70s are expected. Storms linger into the overnight hours but will taper off by Thursday morning.

Thursday clouds will still be plentiful and a few scattered storms are likely to pop up towards the afternoon. Temperatures remain in the 70s for highs. Friday, rain continues with scattered showers and storms likely and temperatures remaining in the mid 70s.

Saturday is looking to dry out with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Sunny skies continue from Saturday and into Sunday with temperatures reaching the 70s once again. Monday, a warming trend starts with temperatures reach the 80 degree mark and sunny skies. These sunny skies are also expected to last into Tuesday with temperatures continuing to increase into the mid 80s.

