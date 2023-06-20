Organizers bring hip-hop music festival to the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On June 23 and 24, Friday and Saturday the second annual June Fest is happening in Memorial Park.

This hip-hop event starts at 5 p.m. and will have more than 20 artists performing.

Although the event is free, there will be food trucks, and vendors selling items.

“We like to look at it as another thing to do in the summer, essentially, it’s something we like to take pride in. In the summer there’s not really any festivals or anything like that, especially for hip-hop in South Dakota. So, we decided if we can’t participate in one or go to one we just decided to throw it ourselves and make it completely free so everyone does feel welcome here,” said Trey McGaa, artist/ event organizer.

When creating this event, organizers wanted to make sure everyone felt welcome, which is why the event is open to all ages.

“You know the purpose of this festival is to give people something to do that they can relate with. We have a lot of summer activities here in Rapid City, but they have to do with hiking, country music. You know if you think of the stuff like Summer Nights downtown it’s a lot more of that country-type music, rock and roll type music. Believe it or not, the hip-hop scene in Rapid City is alive and thriving,” said Leo Arguello, event co-director.

Last year, June Fest attracted over 2300 attendees overall, and this year is expected to bring in more people.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.