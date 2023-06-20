Negative consequences of giving to panhandlers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Even if you have the best of intentions, one group in Rapid City says giving to panhandlers is never a good idea.

The Mount Rushmore Road Group started a campaign with the slogan “Spare change isn’t real change” to change the way people view giving money to panhandlers.

It can seem like a good deed, giving your spare money to someone who says they need it badly. However, it’s not always so simple.

“Because in Rapid City, we have plenty of opportunity for people to have food, shelter, clothing. We have all of those things but what we don’t have or what the panhandler usually doesn’t have and that is money to buy booze and to buy drugs and so that is oftentimes when they become more aggressive,” said Debra Jensen, the president of the Mount Rushmore Road Group.

Jensen says this dynamic creates a situation where people looking to enjoy public areas may not return, out of fear of being accosted.

A lieutenant with the Patrol Division of the Rapid City Police Department says he has seen this happen, specifically in areas like parks.

“They (families) don’t necessarily feel comfortable going to the parks because they’ve seen some of the panhandling or other activities going on there that they don’t want anything to do with so they’ll have a tendency to find other places for them to take their kids and enjoy the outdoors,” said Lt. Chris Holbrook, Rapid City Police Department Patrol Division.

Jensen says the tension comes in conflict with the group’s vision of the city.

“We’re trying to make Mt Rushmore Road, the downtown, all of Rapid City, walkable, and it’s not going to be walkable if you don’t feel safe walking,” Jensen explained.

Jensen says those who want to donate can do so through the Black Hills Regional Homeless Coalition, found here.

